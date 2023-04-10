Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down to $31.13

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.13, but opened at $30.40. Unity Software shares last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 534,867 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.