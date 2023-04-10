V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Lifted by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.10% of V.F. worth $118,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,133,000 after acquiring an additional 686,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after buying an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in V.F. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,396,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,586,000 after acquiring an additional 305,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.94.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. 831,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,828. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.