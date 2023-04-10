Vai Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Vai token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $7,716.77 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

