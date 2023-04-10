Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 220,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 327,957 shares.The stock last traded at $90.40 and had previously closed at $92.48.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

