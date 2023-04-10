Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Lowered by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 184.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.80. The stock had a trading volume of 135,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,074. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

