Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.18. 276,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $278.13. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

