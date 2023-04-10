Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.05 on Monday, reaching $376.83. The company had a trading volume of 106,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.