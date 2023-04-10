Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,645. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

