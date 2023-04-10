Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

