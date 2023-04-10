Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.86. 377,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,003. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

