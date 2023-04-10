Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 13.3% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.73. The stock had a trading volume of 578,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

