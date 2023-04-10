Venus BUSD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $59.30 million and $8.64 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02200775 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,222,340.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

