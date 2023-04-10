Venus BUSD Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $59.31 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02200855 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,318,786.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

