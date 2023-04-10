Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.08 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02200957 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,953,840.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

