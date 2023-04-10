Venus (XVS) Market Cap Achieves $97.48 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $97.48 million and approximately $160.32 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00022531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,845,252 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

