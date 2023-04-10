Versor Investments LP Acquires 14,500 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $55.37. 191,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,129. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

