Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,905,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,706 shares during the period. Euronav makes up 2.8% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $32,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 299.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth $11,717,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euronav by 8,901.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Shares of EURN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

