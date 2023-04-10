Versor Investments LP Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $258.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.93.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

