Versor Investments LP Has $2.02 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.99. The company had a trading volume of 882,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

