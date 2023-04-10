Versor Investments LP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.20. The company had a trading volume of 63,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,069. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

