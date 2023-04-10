Versor Investments LP Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 0.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.05. 182,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,169. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

