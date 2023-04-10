Versor Investments LP Has $46.61 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061,656 shares during the period. First Horizon makes up approximately 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of First Horizon worth $46,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.7 %

FHN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 671,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,090. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

