Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

