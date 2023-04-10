Versor Investments LP Invests $1.45 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $866.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $830.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

