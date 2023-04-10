Versor Investments LP Invests $1.57 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

