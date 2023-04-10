Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.50 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $257,247.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,261.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00317608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00071062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00542610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00432579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,505,597 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

