VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.31. 1,643,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,964. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.