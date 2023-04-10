Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

