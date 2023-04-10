Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV opened at $3.40 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

