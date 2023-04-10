Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NCV opened at $3.40 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
