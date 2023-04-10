VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Masimo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.26. 25,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,552. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $186.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

