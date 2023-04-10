VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,929 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.96. 60,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,575. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 207.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

