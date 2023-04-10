VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,759 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $89.05. 105,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,516. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $99.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

