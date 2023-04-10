VitalStone Financial LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 193,984 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after buying an additional 163,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,599,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,124. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

