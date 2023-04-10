VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,716 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 513.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.97. 127,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

