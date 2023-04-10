VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $65,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.69. 1,461,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.04. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

