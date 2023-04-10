VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 252,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

