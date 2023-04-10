VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $138.88. The company had a trading volume of 439,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,196. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

