VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 206,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 102,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $241.02. 267,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,057. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

