VitalStone Financial LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 473,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $72.98. 939,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,485. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

