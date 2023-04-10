VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises about 1.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,437,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,800. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

