Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 254 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 128,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,055. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $128.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

