Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after buying an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 317,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.