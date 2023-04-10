Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Shares of 12,076 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,076 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $264,668.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

