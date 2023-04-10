Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.32. 95,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.27.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

