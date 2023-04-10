Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after buying an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ACLS stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.77. 162,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.