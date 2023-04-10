Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

United Airlines stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.83. 2,522,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

