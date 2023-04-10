Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.31. 1,643,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

