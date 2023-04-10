Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,754 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

HFWA traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. 33,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $721.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

