Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $2.35 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $47,155,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

ANET stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. 553,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

