Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.04. 2,464,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,501,356. The stock has a market cap of $407.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

